VHI to Retire Popular Health Insurance Plans

Thousands of VHI policy holders are facing into having to choose new policies in the months ahead, as the insurer plans to retire a number of its most popular plans.

"This change will impact thousands of VHI members who remained on these plans over the years. In particular, this will be of concern to older members who renewed on these plans to retain full cover for major orthopedic and ophthalmic procedures." He added that those who need psychiatric cover up to 180 days need to be careful because the Health Plus Extra scheme will need to chose particular alternatives in order to retain the benefit.

