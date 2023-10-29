Veteran star says Ireland players want to be tournament final regulars 'so bad'

Louise Quinn says that Ireland want to be a tournament team so badly after their first taste of World Cup finals football last summer.

"We want to keep growing. We've tasted tournament football - and we want to do it again in the Euros." "You kind of enjoy that challenge. That's what other teams have been doing every year - the English girls, Netherlands girls I remember, just going tournament after tournament.

Under interim boss Eileen Gleeson, Ireland have been changing the game plan to a more positive, attacking one from what was produced under Vera Pauw. Katie McCabe was the obvious difference between the sides, scoring a hat-trick and making the two other goals. headtopics.com

"Everyone knew that they could bring the performance up and where we could do it. It wasn't kind of like, 'Where do we fix this?' It was very straightforward to be honest. "Obviously it's a big shift of change from the games that we were playing in the World Cup to lower-ranked opponents, but we still have so much we have to work on. The changes we have implemented, Eilo coming in, we know her so well, the coaches, they have so much experience.

"It puts more on us as the players, and thankfully they're brilliant people. They're constantly just looking out for us, trying to do their best for us and the buzz has been really, really nice in camp. headtopics.com

That self-criticism was there across the post-match interviews and that ruthless streak will be necessary when Ireland are back in amongst the top tier sides.

