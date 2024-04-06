Verstappen takes pole position for Japanese Grand Prix

Triple world champion Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix , despite admitting that his performance was not ideal. Verstappen, who had failed to finish the previous race in Australia, clocked a fastest lap of 1min 28.

197sec, just 0.066sec ahead of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. This marks Verstappen's fourth pole position in four races this season. McLaren's Lando Norris finished in third place.

Max Verstappen Pole Position Japanese Grand Prix Sergio Perez Lando Norris

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carlos Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix to end Max Verstappen’s winning runFerrari enjoy one-two finish in Melbourne as Verstappen forced to retire early due to mechanical problems

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retiresVerstappen suffered a brake failure after just four laps of Sunday’s 58-lap race.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull 1-2Verstappen maintained Red Bull’s perfect start to the season.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Luke Humphries defeats Michael van Gerwen to win German Darts Grand PrixWorld champion Luke Humphries ends his hopes of breaking a Premier League darts record by losing to Luke Littler, but bounces back with a victory over Michael van Gerwen in the German Darts Grand Prix final.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Auguste Rodin set to clash with Japanese star Liberty Island at MeydanAidan O’Brien to split seven runners between four races on Saturday’s $30.5 million Dubai World Cup programme

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Japanese Jockey Yutaka Take Robbed of Luxury Watches and CashSuperstar Japanese jockey Yutaka Take has been robbed of a collection of luxury watches and cash after his home was burgled while he was at the races. Take, his country’s most famous rider who is idolised as a legend by fans, is a renowned watch collector and has featured in magazine articles discussing his hobby.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »