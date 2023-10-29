Verstappen claims record victory at Mexican Grand Prix to draw level with Prost

WORLD CHAMPION MAX Verstappen drew level with Alain Prost on 51 Formula One victories on Sunday when he claimed his record 16th triumph of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Dutchman came home 13.875 seconds ahead of a revitalised Lewis Hamilton, who started sixth, with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc taking third place ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

It was Verstappen’s fifth win in Mexico and his record-equalling 18th podium finish this year while the luckless Leclerc, who collided with Sergio Perez’s Red Bull at the first corner, endured his 11th successive failure to convert pole into a victory. headtopics.com

“It is just incredible,” said Verstappen. “To win from P3, is just amazing. I started P3 and the car was really great. It was a very strong race and now I don’t know -– more wins, maybe 17 or 18!” Daniel Ricciardo finished a creditable seventh for Alpha Tauri ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Williams’ Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.

Sensing a chance, Perez went three abreast with Verstappen and Leclerc, but clipped the Ferrari’s front wing and bounced off. The stewards noted he was driving in an “unsafe condition” and decided to investigate after the race. headtopics.com

The Dane escaped, apparently unhurt, but his blazing Haas was wrecked, as Verstappen led a charge for cheap pit-stops and retained his lead before the race was red-flagged. It appeared on lap 40, when he dived inside the Monegasque at Turn One in vintage style to take second.

