Vehicle Explosion at Niagara Falls Border Crossing

Access to the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, New York, was blocked by police after a vehicle exploded at the border crossing between the United States and Canada. The incident resulted in two deaths and one injury. The Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident, but preliminary evidence suggests it was caused by a reckless driver and not a deliberate attack.





Two Killed in Suspected Car Bomb Explosion at US-Canada BorderTwo people have been killed in an attempted terror attack at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls after a car bomb explosion. The incident occurred at the Rainbow Bridge, with explosives found in the vehicle. All government buildings have been evacuated and the airport has suspended international flights.

