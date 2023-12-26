Veganism and the Festive Season: A Personal Conflict

How does a vegan who’s concerned about climate change and social issues cope with the excess of the festive season? Holly Hughes has the answer.My name is Holly. Thus, despite being born in March, it is my birthright, a christened and legally binding imperative that I must, no matter what, love Christmas. And I do – from the heady smell of the pine tree to the three kinds of potatoes tumbling off my gluttonous plate. Yet, for me, Christmas is becoming a time increasingly fraught with conflict.

Internal, interpersonal, existential; this conflict stems from a stand-off between “tradition”, desire, and my own increasingly sharpened principles as I battle with a season that talks about giving but seems more focused on taking. From the unrecyclable wrapping that adorns our Kris Kindle presents to the technological gadgets that many human hands were persecuted to make, I sometimes feel like Christmas is a time of giving to few and taking from man





