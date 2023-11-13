Vatican's new transgender guidelines welcomed by Rebecca Tallon de Havilland

Rebecca Tallon de Havilland has welcomed the Vatican’s new transgender guidelines declaring: “It’s about time.” Pope Francis signed a document on Thursday confirming trans people can be baptised as Catholics, become godparents and be witnesses at wedding ceremonies. Rebecca, one of the first transgender women in Ireland to receive a female passport, told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “It’s amazing news. It’s about time.

” The 65-year-old Longford native, who describes herself as a devout Catholic, opened up on missing out on being a godparent to her nieces and nephews. READ MORE: Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley's wild love story and heartbreaking reason they moved to UK Rebecca said: “I’ve had a lot of nieces and nephews born and I couldn’t be a godparent because of the church. “By default I’ve become an unofficial godparent to one or two kids along the way. “For me to be able to meet so many of my family and not be able to stand up at the baptism bowl both hurt at first but then you numb ou

