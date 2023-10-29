Vatican publishes report on Pope's month-long synod

It follows a meeting of the 16th Synod of Bishops this month, which was held after the Pope called for a global conversation among Catholics in 2021, about their church.
The text includes reflections and proposals on topics such as the role of women and the laity, the ministry of bishops, priesthood and the diaconate, the importance of the poor and migrants, digital mission, ecumenism, and abuse.
Issues discussed over the last three weeks have included the status of women, as well as LGBTQ+ issues, such as the blessing of same-sex unions.
Participants from Ireland attended meetings, presentations, and discussions outside the main synod hall this month, including the former president Mary McAleese. "In this climate of trust the Church's traditional teaching on the questions of leadership, women's equality, inclusion of minority groups and other issues were addressed by many local churches all over the world," it said.The Women's Ordination Conference - which is seeking equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church - has expressed dismay"by the failure of the synod to take seriously the overwhelming calls to open all ordained ministries to women".
While it noted"the significant development" that 54 women could vote for the first time alongside their male contemporaries, it has described the synthesis document's"superficial treatment" of the injustice of the inequality of more than half of the members of the church as"cause for concern".
The WOC had said that for the synodal process to retain any credibility, it needs to take seriously, the full equality of women and LGBTQ+ people in every aspect of church life.