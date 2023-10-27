Vast majority of Irish people think there is a problem with understanding sexual consent

When it comes to sexual consent, the vast majority of Irish people (70%) think there is a massive problem with the basic understanding of the concept.carried out by The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre found that a significant amount of people still think consent can be ignored – and that “no” actually means “maybe.”

“We in Dublin Rape Crisis Centre have long believed there is a problem with consent in Ireland,” said chairperson Anne-Marie Gill. Most people said they put their partner’s sexual pleasure before their own, while 1 in 5 believed their own pleasure was more important.

Throughout the survey, people were presented with fake sexual scenarios and asked to assess whether they were consensual, revealing a level of confusion. When asked whether a sober person having sex with a drunk person at a party was consensual or not, 33% of people said maybe. headtopics.com

People also said a more open and honest conversation regarding sexual consent should be encouraged in order to benefit and enable healthier relationships with sex and sexuality.“The results show that Irish people understand and share the core principles of individual agency, trust, mutual respect and shared willingness.

