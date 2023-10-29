Varadkar to visit South Korea amid push for deeper trade ties

Reuters reported on Sunday morning that President Yoon’s office confirmed the visit will take place between November 2nd and November 3rd, and that the two will discuss bilateral cooperation.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Ireland. Ireland is currently looking to strengthen trade links with Seoul as part of an updated Asia-Pacific strategy.

The strategy, launched by Tánaiste Micheál Martin last week, states that Ireland wants to “deepen our strong relationship with the Republic of Korea, by increasing trade levels and building on cultural connections.”Europe on a plate: The best gourmet getaways for food loversAgriculturally, the plan says that Ireland wants to secure beef access in the Republic of Korea and Vietnam. headtopics.com

In terms of the diaspora, the plan also says the Government wants to scale up promotion of working holiday agreements with South Korea. The visit will come at a time of increased geopolitical tension amidst the Israel Hamas conflict.South Korea’s defence minister said last week that he would push to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement that proposed resuming frontline surveillance on North Korea.

The agreement, reached during a brief period of diplomacy between South Korea’s former president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border to prevent clashes. headtopics.com

Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murderWeather to remain unsettled with wet and windy conditionsOur politics team’s behind-the-scenes take on events of the day. Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday when the Dáil sits

As it happened: Israel 'extends ground operations'Israeli ground forces expanded operations and called on Gaza city residents to move south Read more ⮕

Felix Jones on time with South Africa and targeting a second World CupThe Springboks coaching box is 'loud', 'vibrant', and 'intense' says Jones ahead of another World Cup final. It's Springboks vs All Blacks on Saturday. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is New Zealand v South Africa on tonight?The Rugby World Cup final sees New Zealand and South Africa clash in Paris Read more ⮕

South Africa taking 'the biggest risk' with 7:1 benchBernard Jackman believes South Africa could be taking too big a risk with their 7:1 bench selection for the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: ‘South Africa have the psychological edge’The 2023 Rugby World Cup is on tonight and many believe South Africa have “the psychological edge” that will get them to the finish line Read more ⮕

New Zealand vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup liveMinute-by-minute updates as the only countries to win three world cups square off in the battle for a fourth Read more ⮕