Varadkar to lead high-level delegation of ministers and Irish firms to Asia’s fourth largest economy

The travelling party will also include Simon Coveney, the enterprise minister and Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture minister, as well as Leo Clancy, the chief executive at Enterprise Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will this week lead a high-level delegation of ministers and Irish businesses on a trade mission to Korea, as Ireland looks to develop deeper links with Asia’s fourth largest economy.

