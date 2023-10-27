Vanilla Ice Gets 100 Hours Community Service after Items Stolen From Florida Property

Vanilla Ice has been sentenced to 100 hours community service and ordered to pay a fine after items were taken from a property in Florida.According to reports he accepted a plea deal in order to avoid a grand theft auto charge, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a hefty fine.

Van Winkle previously described the incident as a “misunderstanding” but is said to be relieved about the decision of the court.as saying: “He’s pretty thrilled. He’s never really been in trouble like this before so obviously he was very nervous.”By Denise Curtin

Read more:

Herdotie »

Number of GoSafe speed detection vans should be increased by 100%, committee hearsNew road safety Bill will introduce extra penalty points for road taffic offences on bank holiday weekends Read more ⮕

Have the past 100 years in housing really been a ‘crisis without end’?Television review: TG4 documentary is an unabashed love letter to the State as a provider of housing Read more ⮕

100 Years of Housing: Crisis Without EndAlthough it sometimes seems as if the housing crisis stumbles from one disappointment to the next, there is now over 100 years of housing planning since the ... Read more ⮕

KitKat wafer ice creams exist and we have officially become obsessedKitKat lovers can new rejoice though because the company has just come out with a new creation and it looks glorious. Read more ⮕

Jason Gardiner is threatening to SUE Gemma Collins amid their Dancing On Ice feudGemma Collins has said some pretty bad things about Jason. Read more ⮕

Expert says you can reduce your amount of sick days by 30% with just cold waterIce bathing has taken the internet by storm, with many raving about its benefits - RSVP Live spoke to Lukas Kinloch, owner of CUAN Ice Baths, about the benefits and subsequent dangers of ice bathing Read more ⮕