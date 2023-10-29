Valimaki pips former champion Campillo to win Qatar Open after playoff

Sami Valimaki of Finland celebrates victory on the first playoff hole during the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty ImagesSami Valimaki overcame former champion Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on Sunday.

But the pendulum swung back 2020 winner Campillo’s way as the Spaniard birdied the last to join his playing partner on 18 under par and take the contest to extra holes. An emotional Valimaki was thrilled with his victory, saying: “Unbelievable. It’s hard to talk. It’s been a long journey and it feels great.”

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson was another big winner on Sunday as he wrapped up his DP World Tour card for next season with a final-round 69 That came just a day after he made eight birdies in his final 10 holes in round three to storm into contention. headtopics.com

