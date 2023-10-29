Usher and his wife have separated after two years of marriage

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have announced that they are separating after two years of marriage. They have been together for 10 years, but tied the knot secretly in an intimate ceremony in Cuba in 2015.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.

