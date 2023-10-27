US strikes Iran-linked targets in Syria

Destroyed buildings following Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on Friday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPAThe US military struck two facilities in eastern Syria on Friday that it identified as linked to Iran-backed militias,following more than a dozen attacks on American forces in the region in recent weeks.

The strikes followed 19 rocket and drone attacks on US forces and bases such as Ain al-Asad and Al Tanf in Iraq and Syria since October 17th, which have injured 21 service members. One US contractor died from a heart attack while running to shelter.

“These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups,” he said. “We are all aware that the situation is extremely dangerous for the region and the world,” said Mr Michel, who speaks on behalf of the EU’s 27 leaders. headtopics.com

Israeli forces said they had conducted a “targeted raid” inside the Palestinian enclave on Thursday night for the second night running. The raid involved ground forces, fighter jets and drones and took place in the centre of the Gaza Strip, with Israeli aircraft and artillery striking what the military said were Hamas targets in the Shuja’iyya area and elsewhere.

Militants in Gaza launched a volley of rockets at Israel on Friday. Israeli paramedics said that three people had been injured by one rocket strike in Tel Aviv. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of Unrwa, the UN’s aid agency for Palestinians, said on Friday the last public services and civil order in the territory were “collapsing”, while the streets were overflowing with sewage. headtopics.com

More than 7,000 people have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s bombardment, according to Palestinian officials. More than 1.4 million have been displaced and 641,000 are sheltering in UN-designated emergency facilities, according to Unrwa.

