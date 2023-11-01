US House to vote on expelling Congressman George Santos

Mr Santos pleaded not guilty last week to the latest federal indictments against him, including stealing donors' identities and running up fraudulent charges on their credit cards. He is also accused of wire fraud and money laundering, as well as collecting unemployment benefits that he was not entitled to during the coronavirus pandemic, before his election to Congress.

Should he be expelled, it would mark the first time since 2002 that the House has expelled one of its own.The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation of Mr Santos in February and has yet to release any determination or findings. The panel's leaders said on Tuesday the committee will announce its"next course of action" in the matter by 17 November.

But congressman Anthony D'Esposito of New York has sought a quicker path, filing a bill last week that, if passed by a two-thirds majority of House members present, would kick Mr Santos out of the chamber.

A House scheduling update for tonight shows that the expulsion bill will receive a floor debate followed by a full House vote. "We must remove this conman from the People's House," Mr D'Esposito, whose congressional district borders that of Mr Santos, said in a post on X, the former Twitter.

However, it remains unclear whether the expulsion effort could earn support from two thirds of the chamber. Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority of four seats in the 435-seat House. Losing a member would make passing legislation even more difficult for Republicans and their new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.