US House defeats move to expel Republican George Santos

"I must warn my colleagues that voting for expulsion at this point would circumvent the judicial system's right to due process that I'm entitled to and de sanctify the long-held premise that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty," he said ahead of the vote.Only five people have been expelled from the House of Representatives in the country's history, three for fighting against the US government in the Civil War.

Republican politicians from Mr Santos' state of New York said last month they would introduce a resolution to expel him, but the move was delayed by weeks when the house was leaderless following the ousting of speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Santos has been involved in controversy since shortly after being elected last year, when he was accused of fabricating much of his biography on the campaign trail. A trial for Mr Santos is scheduled for 9 September 2024, shortly before the elections that will determine control of the White House and both congressional chambers.The investigative subcommittee contacted 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents and authorised 37 subpoenas, the committee said.

