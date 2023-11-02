US House defeats move to expel Republican George Santos

"I must warn my colleagues that voting for expulsion at this point would circumvent the judicial system's right to due process that I'm entitled to and de sanctify the long-held premise that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Mr Santos said ahead of the vote.

Mr Santos represents a small slice of New York City and parts of its eastern suburbs. Non-partisan election forecasters said Democrats could have recaptured the seat. Republicans on 25 October elected Mike Johnson, who has said he did not support expelling Mr Santos for being charged with a crime, to succeed Mr McCarthy.

"Mr Santos is a stain on this institution and not fit to serve his constituents in the House of Representatives," Anthony D'Esposito, one of the Republican lawmakers behind the resolution, said on the House floor.

The House Ethics Committee has also said it is looking into allegations involving Mr Santos. The investigative subcommittee contacted 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents and authorised 37 subpoenas, the committee said.Separately, the House, in a bipartisan 222-186 vote on Wednesday, defeated a resolution to censure US Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib after she spoke at a rally that called for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

