US Federal Reserve Officials Emphasize Need for Debate and Data Before Interest Rate Cut

US Federal Reserve officials, including chief Jerome Powell, continue to focus on the need for more debate and data before interest rates are cut. Powell stated that recent readings on job gains and inflation have come in higher than expected.
While policymakers agree that rates can fall later this year, it will only happen when they have greater confidence in inflation moving sustainably down to the Fed's 2% target. As new data arrives, many questions have been raised as answered.
US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steadyThe US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today, but policymakers indicated they still expect to reduce them by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024 despite stodgier expected progress towards the US central bank's 2% inflation target.
