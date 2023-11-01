US Federal Reserve holds interest rates at 22-year high

In a statement on Wednesday, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the world’s largest economy, saying that activity had expanded at a “strong pace”, compared with the “solid” clip it described in September.

It reiterated that it would factor in those developments, as well as the effects of its previous rate rises, when deciding whether more monetary tightening was needed. The FOMC decision, which had unanimous support, comes at a delicate moment for global financial markets.

Long-dated Treasury yields have reached multiyear highs, roiling global markets at a time when geopolitical tensions have intensified. An escalating war in the Middle East has renewed concerns about oil price volatility, adding to what Fed chair Jay Powell has described as a “range of uncertainties” that are complicating the central bank’s task of balancing the risk of doing too much in terms of tightening against that of doing too little.

That has helped to firm bets among traders in fed funds futures markets that the central bank has finished raising rates and will keep them on hold until about the middle of next year. Some economists worry that the country’s economic strength could halt or slow the decline in inflation, making it harder to reach the Fed’s long-standing target of 2 per cent and potentially requiring the central bank to impose higher borrowing costs.

Figures published on Wednesday showed that the labour market remains strong, with the number of job vacancies above expectations, while data earlier in the week indicated that wage growth is still high. However, activity in the manufacturing sector contracted more than forecast.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.