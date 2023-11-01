US economy grows at fastest rate in nearly two years

A key factor is the strong labour market, which has provided healthy wage growth, allowing consumers to keep spending even as they draw down on pandemic-era savings. It also comes as President Joe Biden works to bolster sentiment on his handling of the economy as he seeks reelection in 2024.

Biden has lauded low US unemployment, slowing inflation and continued growth, citing an economic agenda he dubs"Bidenomics." For now, a robust growth figure adds to hope that the country can bring down inflation without triggering a recession.

"The US economy continued to show remarkable resilience over the summer with surprisingly robust job growth and an unexpected consumer spending spree," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY."While these signs of economic strength will fuel speculations that the economy is reaccelerating, we do not expect such strong momentum will be sustained," the economist said.

