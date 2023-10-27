US carries out airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes were 'intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria'. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP
The Pentagon said that the strikes were in response to “a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups” that began on October 17th.Defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday night that, at the direction of president Joe Biden, American military forces had carried out “precision self-defence strikes” on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups.
‘I lost my job, said goodbye to a 16-year relationship and found my golden ticket to a new life abroad’ “The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop,” he added. headtopics.com
Mr Austin said that the US air strikes were carried out in self defence and “were intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria”.