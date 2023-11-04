Urgent appeal for Irish Lotto winner to claim €1m prize

An urgent appeal has been issued for an Irish Lotto winner to come forward as they have just days left to claim a huge prize of €1,000,500. The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought in Centra on the main street in Emyvale, Co Monaghan two days before the draw, on Thursday, August 17. The winning Raffle number for the draw, which took place on Saturday, August 19, was 3249

. READ MORE: Inside Cheap Irish Homes presenter's farmhouse as she recalls search for own bargain property National Lottery bosses are urging players who may have been travelling through Monaghan in August or who are local to the Emyvale area to urgently check their old tickets to avoid missing out on the staggering prize. A spokesperson said: “As we get closer and closer to the all-important prize claim deadline, we are appealing to Lotto players all over Ireland to check their old tickets from August as soon as possible. There is a player out there who purchased a ticket for the 19th August Lotto draw at Williams & Moran Centra on the Main Street in Emyvale who now has a prize worth €1,000,500 which they are yet to claim. “The winning ticket holder could be a local who may not have checked their ticket yet or they could be someone who was passing through the area at the time. In case this sounds familiar to any of our players, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased two days before the draw on Thursday, August 1

