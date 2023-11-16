An urgent appeal for information to find Disappeared victim Columba McVeigh has been made as the latest search for his remains ends. The Co Tyrone teenager was abducted, killed and secretly buried by the Provisional IRA in 1975. The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) has conducted six unsuccessful searches at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan since 1999, covering more than 26 acres.

In a joint statement, the UK and Irish Commissioners Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton said it is “very disappointing” that the latest search has ended without finding Mr McVeigh’s remains. “We are conscious that this is a very distressing and difficult time for the McVeigh family who have shown remarkable courage and resilience over many years,” they said. “But they can be assured that the commission will never close the book on a case while there is still the possibility that the information we need can be brought forward and acted upon

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.