‘Urgency’ in resolving challenge to survey licence for €1.5 billion offshore wind farm, says judge

The court has permitted RWE to conduct passive metocean surveys, but the rest of the licence’s effects are suspended pending further order or resolution of the case. He pointed to the State’s binding target of producing 80 per cent of its electricity through renewables and attaining 5GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. This project is expected to produce 16 per cent of that 5GW target, the judge said.

The action, brought by Co Wicklow fisherman Ivan Toole and his company Golden Venture Fishing Limited, was initiated last April and has already been the subject of six judgments. The judge has yet to decide on the precise questions to be sent to the European court, but they concern the obligation to assess a project’s impact on the conservation of natural habitats and wild fauna when considered in combination with other projects.

Mr Toole alleges the surveying works planned for a “highly sensitive” sand bank will have an adverse impact on the environment and a European-protected site. A specific environmental screening of the project did not sufficiently consider its effects alongside impacts from other plans or projects, they claim.

