URC: Ulster make it two wins from two against battling Bulls

managed to win at the first time of asking on their new artificial surface to make it two URC wins from two though they had to battle right to the death against a Bulls side whose physicality caused the hosts issues throughout.

First half scores by Tom Stewart – his third of the season – and the in-form Jacob Stockdale – also his third this term – helped Ulster collect the four points with Nathan Doak’s 16 points from both conversions and four penalties also critical.

Showing great ambition from the off on their new surface, Ulster had a try after just eight minutes when Stewart tapped a penalty under the Bulls’ posts and surged over the line. Nathan Doak converted. headtopics.com

Then, with Will Addison in the bin for an offside tackle near his line, Ulster struck again just before the 30-minute mark when they surged left and Stockdale crossed in the corner from an impressive Tom O’Toole pass. Doak again converted.Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned from the finalFive minutes later, Gerhard Steenekamp got the Bulls off the mark with a close-in drive, Goosen converted to cut Ulster’s lead to 14-7 just as Addison rejoined the action.

But the visitors weren’t done and Steenekamp was nearly over again before the Bulls worked the ball right where Sebastian de Klerk was put in space for the corner. Goosen missed the difficult extras and the half ended with Ulster leading by just 14-12. headtopics.com

It was essential that Ulster started the new half well and did so with Doak landing an early penalty. Doak then landed his third penalty two minutes after the hour making it 23-12 to the Irish province.

But the Bulls’ physicality came to the fore once more and from a scrum Elrigh Louw smashed over with the try given despite Ulster claiming it was not grounded with Goosen converting the 68th-minute touchdown. headtopics.com

