URC team news: Michael Ala’alatoa returns as Leinster bid to shore up faltering set-piece

where Samoa’s Michael Ala’alatoa is the first World Cup returnee for Leo Cullen’s side ahead of the visit of the Sharks to the RDS on Saturday evening.
Round one’s defeat to Glasgow saw an inexperienced quartet of props suffer a baptism of fire, conceding five scrum penalties. A weak set-piece against a South African side sounds like a recipe for disaster. Cullen and co have responded by bringing Ala’alatoa back in at tighthead.
The Samoan international is one of five changes; Jamie Osborne, Cormac Foley, Lee Barron and Rhys Ruddock also come into the fray as Leinster look to avoid losing three consecutive league matches for the first time since 2008.Harry Byrne is given another go at outhalf and he may well be instructed to mastermind a tactical shift as Leinster reverted from the kicking game plan that served them well last season. The Glasgow defeat saw Leinster kick 11. headtopics.com
Who was Tim O’Sullivan? Private man whose body lay for two decades in derelict Mallow house had ‘a broken heart’were also victims of a scrum demolition last weekend, albeit they cashed in on a poor Zebre defensive showing to still come away with a win. Mercifully for them, Tom O’Toole is allowed to return after post-World Cup time off. He starts in a forward pack boosted by the return to fitness of Alan O’Connor.
Named as skipper, he will be tasked with shoring up a lineout that was just sixth in the league for accuracy last week. The Bulls, this weekend’s visitors to Ravenhill’s new artificial pitch, had the most lineout steals in round one.have only made two changes ahead of their visit to Benetton on Sunday. Calvin Nash replaces Andrew Conway on the wing, while John Hodnett’s inclusion at backrow points to the impending battle of the breakdown. headtopics.com