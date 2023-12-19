Unthinkable: Criticism of Hate Offences Bill Raises Concerns

It is ironic that a law designed to combat hate speech has attracted so much vitriol. The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill was back in the news recently as Elon Musk, Fox News and other “anti-woke” champions criticized it. The Bill has been in development for four years, starting with a public consultation in 2019. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee plans to progress the Bill early in the new year, but there are concerns about its effectiveness.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kinahan Cartel Mobster Liam Byrne Charged with 13 OffencesLiam Byrne, a member of the Kinahan cartel, is facing multiple charges including firearms-related offenses and perverting the course of justice. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in the UK. Byrne appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court after being extradited from Spain by the UK's National Crime Agency.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

UK Government Promises Lower National Insurance Bill and Boost Business InvestmentDespite Brexit, UK's growth remains sluggish and public finances are under pressure. Tax burden is set to rise and departmental spending will be cut. The next UK government will face difficult decisions. Divergence between Britain and the Republic will be highlighted.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gino Kenny supports the passing of the Cannabis Regulation BillGino Kenny, a TD from Dublin, emphasizes the importance of passing the People Before Profit Cannabis Regulation Bill to reflect the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use. The bill is currently in the second stage in Dáil Éireann and will be debated and voted on in January.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Bill Shankly's Resignation Letter RevealedThe reversal in Belichick’s fortune has been spectacular since Tom Brady left Foxborough at the end of 2019. In that time the Patriots have won just 27 games and lost 33. It has been a banquet for the Belichick-deniers, via IrishTimesSport

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Brazilian man accused of leasing properties for organised prostitution refused bailIlamar Rodrigues Ribeiro, a Brazilian man accused of leasing properties around Ireland for organised prostitution and sexual exploitation of vulnerable women, has been refused bail after being arrested at Dublin Airport. He is accused of 16 offences between 2017 and 2020, including deception, using false instruments, and money laundering.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor under investigation for alleged incitement to hatred during Dublin riotsConor McGregor is now officially part of an investigation by gardai over alleged incitement to hatred around the Dubin riots. McGregor's social media remarks are being examined as part of a wider criminal probe into the events of last Thursday, which involved a stabbing, riots, and social media commentary suspected of inciting hate.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »