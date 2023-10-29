Unsurprisingly, the real Dirty John from the Netflix series looks far more haunted than Eric Bana

Amidst the wave of true crime series that Netflix have been delighting us with as of late, you’d almost be forgiven for assuming that anything that wasn’t a straight up documentary was a work of fiction.The show stars Bana as the notorious John Meehan and Connie Britton as Debra Newell as they engage in a whirlwind romance that involves falling in love, getting married, moving in together, and alienating all of Debra’s children within a solid one month or so timeframe.

It’s an extremely frustrating and entertaining watch – truly a story that audiences would find hard to believe had it not all actually happened.The real John (not Eric Bana) eventually died a gruesome death at the hands of Debra’s youngest daughter, Terra.

She channeled her obsession with the zombie apocalypse and stabbed him to death when he tried to attack her while she was out walking a dog for work.Was he really so handsome and charming to make even the savviest of business women fall for him and overlook some of his glaringly obvious character flaws? you ask.The above is an earlier mugshot of John taken by the Michigan Department of Corrections long before he met Debra. headtopics.com

And the below is a mugshot taken some time later, probably before he went to prison right before coming into the Newell’s lives.They’ve even been attending some of the previews for the show along with Bana and Britton, promoting the series while simultaneously warning people about the dangers of men like John.

Watermelons At The Ready – Dirty Dancing Is Getting a TV RemakeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

One of our favourite new shows of the year has landed on NetflixStaying in tonight? Read more ⮕

Katherine Heigl joins the cast of Netflix’s Firefly LaneThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Netflix have cancelled the Santa Clarita Diet after three seasonsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a magical and binge-worthy Halloween treatThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Here are the new titles coming to Netflix in FebruaryThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕