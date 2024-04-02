Unsolved Missing Women Cases in Ireland

The number of unsolved missing women cases in this country is truly shocking and little or nothing is done about it. American Annie McCarrick disappeared in suspicious circumstances in the Dublin mountains 31 year ago last week. Imagine the pain and despair her family are feeling after all these years. She was reportedly last seen alive by a doorman at Johnnie Fox’s pub in Glencullen, having a drink and talking to a young man. No-one knows who he is.

They were not seen leaving the bar and Annie, 27, has never been seen since. READ MORE: 'Leo's laughing his socks off - he got out because he knew the writing was on the wall' She just vanished off the face of the earth, classified as missing but presumed murdered. Others are Jo Jo Dullard,18, Fiona Pender, 25, Fiona Sinnott, 19, Ciara Breen, 17 and Deidre Jacob, 18. Other women were killed and their bodies found, like Galway woman Emer O’Loughlin, and while the main suspect is known to the police, they have never been charge

