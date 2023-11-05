Unsettled weather to continue throughout November, says Met Eireann

After an unsettled few weeks of weather with two storms and constant rain, many people will be hoping for a change in conditions. However, there is unlikely to be any significant turnaround for the rest of the month, according to Met Eireann’s long-range outlook. The national forecaster has issued its extended range forecast for November, which suggests that the unsettled weather trend could last for the entire month.

As we approach the first full week of November, the forecast points to a woeful start. Low pressure systems to the northeast of the county are poised to dominate between Monday, November 6 and Sunday, November 12, which unfortunately translates into a week filled with unsettled conditions. Temperatures are also expected to be cooler than average. READ MORE: Met Eireann maps out exact areas facing washout as Ireland to be hammered by 48-hours of rain Met Eireann said: “Week 1 is indicating the presence of low pressure to the northeast of Ireland and is set to dominate our weather for week 1. This will bring unsettled conditions with a signal for below average air temperatures for much of the country and above average rainfall, particularly along western and northern coastal counties as a westerly airflow feeds in further rain and shower

