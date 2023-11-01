Unpublished report by top barrister into Paul Hyde planning offences cost €35,000

Senior counsel Remy Farrell was appointed by the government last year to conduct an investigation after allegations emerged into potential conflicts of interest in planning decisions made by Paul Hyde, the planning body’s former deputy chairperson.

