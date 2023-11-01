‘Unprecedented’ flooding hits several counties ahead of Storm Ciarán

Businesses and homes in Carlingford, Co Louth, also reported damage to premises following flooding, and a bridge outside Riverstown collapsed amid rising water on the Cooley peninsula.Sharon Martens’s story finally heard as family waits to learn its fate

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said a humanitarian assistance scheme for flood-hit households would be extended to people living in counties Louth and Wexford, as parts of the country prepare for Storm Ciarán.

The river Big bridge near Carlingford, Co Louth, partly collapsed following heavy rainfall and flooding. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire The latest floods came as residents in the Haven housing estate in Rosslare, Co Wexford, tried to mop up after some were left in 3ft of water on Monday, and just weeks after areas of the southwest including Midleton, Co Cork, were inundated by floodwaters. Local Coast Guard volunteer Alan Duggan said the water in Rosslare was up to his waist.Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said flooding was becoming more frequent and severe. He said support schemes have been activated and were there to be used.

The humanitarian assistance scheme is available from a €13 million fund and the income limits for the scheme have recently been increased from €30,000 to €50,000 for a single person and from €50,000 to €90,000 for a couple.

Co-owner Paul McCartan on Tuesday, after his store McCartan Bros was flooded in Newry. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire “We’re just going to have to see where we go from here, it’s a bit of a nightmare coming into Christmas,” he said. “I don’t know when I’ll be able to reopen again.”

