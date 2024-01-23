University student fights off killer during attack on friend

A university student tried to fight off a killer as he was carrying out a 'deliberate and merciless' attack on her friend while they walked home after an end-of-term night out, a court has heard. Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, showed 'incredible bravery' after Valdo Calocane, 32, pulled a dagger out of his bag and started repeatedly stabbing her friend Barnaby Webber in Ilkeston Road in Nottingham in the early hours of June 13 last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Trying to protect Barnaby, also 19, from the 'brutal' attack just 200 metres away from where they were heading, Grace tried to fight off Calocane, pushing him away and into the road. The killer then turned his attention to her and was 'as uncompromisingly brutal in his assault of Grace as he was in his assault of Barnaby', prosecutor Karim Khalil KC said. Grace’s Irish mother Sinead O’Malley was educated at Alexandra College in Dublin and now works as a consultant anaesthetist in London





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.