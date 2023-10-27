United Ireland vote ‘quite distant’, says Varadkar

The Taoiseach has said he believes a Border poll on Irish unification is a “quite distant” prospect for the future, adding that the proposal would be likely be defeated now and would be “fraught with risk” in terms of creating division.He told reporters in Brussels: “Steve Baker is absolutely entitled to express his opinions on this matter. I know when I have, people have questioned my right to have an opinion ... I totally respect his right to an opinion.

“I understand the argument in favour of a supermajority ... 50 per cent plus one would not be the most desirable outcome. We would much rather see a convincing majority in favour of unification if and when a Border poll comes.”Flood forecasting system delayed due to problems recruiting expert staff“I think it’s quite distant in fact ...

Asked how far away he thought a Border poll might be, Mr Varadkar replied: "I honestly don't know but the reason I don't think it's a good idea at the moment ... The indications are it would be defeated, and it would also be divisive. That's why the focus has to be on getting the Good Friday Agreement working again, and the institutions up and running.

“We seen all around the world what happens when important referendums fall. I remember the referendum on the Australian Republic 25 years ago was defeated. As was independence in Quebec, for example, and more recently in Scotland.

"I think having a referendum on such an important matter that you may not win is fraught with risk – defeat will bring division," Mr Varadkar said. "And if we're going to win a referendum on that matter, a huge amount of work has to be done to convince the British people in Northern Ireland, those of British identity, that they're welcome and wanted – and that a United Ireland would be a warm home for them. There's not enough talk about that.

