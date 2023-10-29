Unifil condemns attacks on personnel close to Irish troops in Lebanon

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕
David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕
European stocks fall on back of disappointing earningsIrish index ends week slightly higher Read more ⮕
Ambulance Service Declare “Major Incident” as 40 Young People Fall Ill at Belfast Odyssey ArenaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕
Food Safety Authority issues warning about popular frozen chicken brandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕
Wedding Drama on Coronation Street This WeekThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕