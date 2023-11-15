Understanding Dynamic Pricing and Surge Pricing

Dynamic pricing, also known as surge pricing, is a pricing strategy where the price of a product or service changes based on demand and supply. When there is high demand, the price increases automatically. This strategy is commonly used for products with limited supply or services available during peak times. The concept is based on the principles of supply and demand, with the belief that enough people will be willing to pay the higher price.

In an ideal scenario, if there is low demand, the price should decrease

