Uncertain Future for Munster Squad

Imagine a Munster squad without any of Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, and Joey Carbery. They’ve all been important senior figures within the group for years, some of them for well over a decade, but there’s a possibility most of them could have left by the start of next season. Between the eight of them, you’re looking at 1,213 Munster caps of experience.

Earls and Conway have already retired this season, of course, while Carbery’s exit at the end of this campaign has been confirmed. Two-time World Cup winner RG Synman is also leaving for Leinster. There is still a chance that Munster might retain a few of them but as things stand, the futures of O’Mahony, Murray, Zebo, Kilcoyne, and Archer are uncertain, with their contracts due to expire at the end of this season. O’Mahony and Murray are both on IRFU central contracts until the end of this campaign. Given that Murray hasn’t been a first-choice player for Ireland in recent times, it’s expected that the IRFU won’t extend the 34-year-old’s central dea





