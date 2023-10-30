Artist Fergal McCarthy's dedication to engaging with the river is rare, but it’s beautiful. I wish there was more of that. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

When the album Kid A by Radiohead was released in 2000, I recall the exact moment one of the song’s lyrics stopped me in my tracks. On How To Disappear Completely, Thom Yorke sang, “I float down the Liffey”. I was taken aback by how this gigantic band, a band that always seemed otherworldly to the point of alien to my teenage self, knew about my hometown river.

The river is important to Dubliners, even if we’re not quite sure why. It’s part of the rhythm of the city. A constant. It’s a source of literal and figurative reflection. It creates a divide. And like many city centre rivers, it feels somewhat amputated from its beginning and end. The Liffey is the Liffey. It just is. But the Liffey also “isn’t”, in that it’s not used, not outwardly loved, not celebrated. Its presence, as fundamental as it is, can feel flat. headtopics.com

One of the chronic issues Dublin suffers from is a lack of use of what we have, compounded by too much of what we don’t need. Theis just that – will define the city for the next while, and I’ve yet to hear a single Government politician say one meaningful thing about it. Weretackled, the housing crisis would be much less acute. Were AirBnB banned – because the “regulations” don’t work and aren’t policed – there would be many more rooms, flats and houses to rent.

The Liffey is an element of nature and it is also an amenity. But it’s an amenity in spite of its infrastructure, not because of it. For as long as I’ve known, in the summer months, young people who live in the city centre use it as a swimming place. None of this is properly facilitated. They leap and dive and splash and laugh, but ultimately, they’re using this watery part of their urban landscape as it’s presented to them: bare. In order to amuse themselves, they have to operate in the cracks. headtopics.com

