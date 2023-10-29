Una Healy has said Christmas has changed for significantly for her and fer family over the last few years.

Her kids, Aoife and Tadhg, split the festive season between their home in Ireland and their father Ben Foden's place in Enland. But, this year, they will be jetting to America because Ben's wife Jackie Smith will be preparing to welcome another baby, another sibling for Una and Tadhg.

The singer and TV presenter has found the change to be "different" but she knows that it is imporant they get to see all their family. Read more: Ben Foden admits it was reckless to marry wife Jackie the day his divorce from Una Healy was finalised headtopics.com

“Things have changed for me significantly over the last few years. So their tradition is basically spending half of it in Ireland and half of it with him and his family in Cheshire," Una told Magazine +.

"Or for instance this year, they’re actually going to travel over after Christmas to America to visit there. “So it’s a bit different but that is the reality for us. It’s still very fun for them because they’re always really busy and they get to see all their family.”She said: “I always plan to do a girls’ night out. headtopics.com

“It’s just catching up with people that you haven’t seen in a while, like if you’re falling behind with different people because you can’t get everyone together in one place — you’ve got so many different friendship groups as well, to try and fit them all in.Una's kids don't pay attention to her mother's fame and they don't care when she appears o big shows like The Late Late Show and The Six O'Clock Show.

