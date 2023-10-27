Una Healy remembers her friend Lynsey Bennett one year after her death

“Lynsey, it’s been a year today since you left this life but your memory remains deeply in my heart. I miss you so much,” Una wrote alongside the post.“I just miss her so much already. She was a very, very special person,” she explained.

“She came into my life in the last couple of years. We shared some of the fondest memories I’ve ever had. We went on a family together to Disneyland during the summer.”She continued: “She lived her life to the full and my heart goes out to her family, her friends, and especially to her two little girls Hailee and Zoe.”

Lynsey was diagnosed with cervical cancer back in 2017, following the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides, which she settled high court action for in 2021.

