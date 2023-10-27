Una Healy remembers close friend Lynsey Bennett in heartfelt tribute

Una Healy has penned a heartfelt tribute to her close friend, Lynsey Bennett, who tragically passed away last year at the age of 34.

Today marks a year since the untimely passing of the Cervical Check campaigner following her diagnosis of cervical cancer in 2017 and the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides.“It’s been a year since you left us, but your memory remains deeply in my heart. I miss you so much,” Una wrote alongside a picture of herself and Lynsey.Before her death, Lynsey took a High Court case against the HSE and the US lab that analysed her slide for the delays in diagnosis and settled for an undisclosed sum.

Following her diagnosis, she openly detailed her illness online with her followers under the Instagram name ‘Cancer With Gratitude,’ detailing the journey she went on to to find life-lengthening treatments and urging others to find gratitude in their lives, as well as campaigning to avoid a repeat of the Cervical Check scandal, which sadly led to her passing.She was described as a ‘very special person’ in a statement released by her family at the time of her death. headtopics.com

“It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night. “Lynsey was a very special person. Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment,” the statement read.Women aged 25 to 29 years, should be screened every 3 years for cervical cancer. Women aged 30 to 65 years, should be screened every 5 years.

