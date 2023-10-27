Una Healy pens heartbreaking tribute to Lynsey Bennett one year after her death

Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett passed away this day last year after suffering from cancer on October 27th 2022.The Irish singer took to her Instagram to share her heartbreak over the death of her friend this morning.Sharing a beautiful photo of herself and Lynsey smiling at an event, Una wrote that she misses her close friend very deeply.

"Lynsey, it's been a year today since you left this life, but your memory remains deeply in my heart."Lynsey was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in January 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides.

Due to the delay in diagnosing it, she sued the HSE and the US lab that analysed her slide. She settled for an undisclosed sum.A statement on behalf of her family which was issued after her passing described her as a "very special person." headtopics.com

"It is with great sadness that the family of Lynsey Bennett wish to announce that Lynsey passed away peacefully last night."Lynsey’s beautiful girls, father, sisters, family and friends are heartbroken at the passing of Lynsey at the young age of 34 years and would appeal for privacy at the moment."

Millions of people were moved by the CervicalCheck scandal victim's resilience in the face of her cancer diagnosis. Women and people with a cervix between the age of 25 and 65 should go for regular cervical screening when it’s due. headtopics.com

Please visit the HSE's Cervical Check information page HERE to make sure you are on the register, and for further information.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.

