Una Healy pays tribute to late friend Lynsey Bennett on first anniversary

The Cervical Check campaigner sadly passed away on this day last year, October 27, 2022, at her home in Co Longford at the age of 34.

A year on, the mother-of-two is being remembered in tributes from those who knew and loved her, including her friend, Una Healy.The singer said: "Lynsey, it’s been a year today since you left this life, but your memory remains deeply in my heart."The singer posted a picture of the pair posing together in the touching tribute.

Una and Lynsey had formed a friendship in the years before her death, and even brought their children on a joint family holiday to Disneyland Paris last summer. The Tipperary native said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' when she passed away following a battle with cancer. headtopics.com

Una recalled their treasured memories together and opened up on her grief, as she led the tributes flooding in for the well known campaigner following the news."I am so grateful for all the special memories we made together. Always in my heart, forever in my soul."Rest in Peace my beautiful friend. My thoughts are with your family and friends, especially your babies Zoë and Hailee."Lynsey was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

