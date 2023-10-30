Una Healy Marks Anniversary With Adorable Twitter Message

Some people say that the first year of marriage is always the hardest but looking at Una Healy and Ben Foden, you really wouldn’t think it.
The couple, who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, are clearly still madly in love with The Saturdays singer sharing the highlights from their big day on Twitter.She also wrote a message to her hubby. It read: “This day last year I married the love of my life and best friend @ben_foden X”.
The rugby star returned the favour by tweeting: “Taken the mrs away for a little romantic break, celebrating a whole year of marriage! where has the time gone! #goodtimes #memories ”.The pair have certainly had a jam-packed year what with their respective careers as well as daughter Aoife Belle, who was out and about with her famous parents earlier this week. headtopics.com
