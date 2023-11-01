Una Healy discusses 'traumatic' divorce from Ben Foden

“All I can say is you just have to brace yourself for it for anyone going through it, you’ll get through it but it takes a while. And then you just have to go okay where am I now, how am I going to do this?”Una Healy Pic: Evan Doherty

“In Ireland because the divorce rate in the UK is 50 per cent but you come back to Ireland and no one’s divorced and you feel very like ‘Is it just me so?’ In the UK so many of my friends were in the same boat, but not so much here.”

Thankfully she has “come to terms with it now”, she went on to say that “I see how happy my kids are”. “They love Ireland and they love Thurles and it was the best decision I ever made to move back home. And I see myself staying here now.”

Una and her two children, Aoife Belle and Tadhg moved back to her native Thurles in Co. Tipperary. They spend school holidays with their father Ben in the States with their stepmother Jackie Foden.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.