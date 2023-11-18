UN Security Council Finally Reaches Agreement on Addressing Middle East Violence

It took 40 days for the UN Security Council to come up with a form of words to address the spiral of violence in the Middle East . In that time, some 12,000 people were killed. On Wednesday, a call for 'extended humanitarian pauses for a sufficient number of days' squeaked through the Council, this time without any vetoes from the permanent members, although three abstained. It was the fifth time the Council had voted on a text.
Why did it take so long? The simple explanation is that there was no getting the word 'ceasefire' past the United States , Israel 's staunchest ally. But there’s more to the Security Council deadlock. After all, China and Russia used their vetoes to block resolutions and statements on the war too. Behind the voting lies a complex web of sometimes mutual but often clashing great power interests in the Middle East and an uneasy jostle for influence in a shifting global order . Russia and China stand to gain from a rise in anti-US sentiment at the UN while burnishing their credentials as champions of the Global South
