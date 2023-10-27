UN members urged to help 'save lives and end violence'

The meeting comes after three separate UN Security Council resolutions failed to be adopted, exposing the ongoing deadlock in the UN's most senior decision-making body and pushing the debate to the wider membership of the United Nations.

This morning’s meeting was opened by the current President of General Assembly, Dennis Francis, who told delegates that it could not be another"business-as-usual" session. "Let us seize the opportunity instead to unify our and our actions to save lives and end violence," Mr Francis said.

As he described individual stories of Palestinian children who have been killed or injured, Ambassador Riyad Mansour of the Observer State of Palestine fought back tears. Immediately following the Palestinian envoy’s speech, the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, took the floor. headtopics.com

"The October 7 massacre and what ensued has nothing to do with the Palestinians nothing. It has nothing to do with the Arab-Israeli conflict or the Palestinian question," he told delegates. During his speech, Ambassador Erdan held up an iPad, which he told delegates showed the attempted decapitation of a Thai agricultural worker by Hamas."They are certain that despite the terror and massacre, the UN will still come to their rescue and prevent Israel from defending itself."

Read more:

rtenews »

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 30You know the drill. There are 15 general knowledge questions to answer but only three minutes to do this. Think you have what it takes? Read more ⮕

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 31Welcome to the JOE general knowledge quick-fire quiz: Day 31. You have three minutes to answer 15 questions across multiple topics. Read more ⮕

New Niall Horan Music Is On The WayChristmas really has come early – Niall Horan has just announced that he will be releasing even more new music! Read more ⮕

The new Lego Batman movie looks bloody hilariousThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

There’s a new Chaser joining The Chase, Bradley Walsh has revealedThe best show on TV just got a whole lot better. Read more ⮕

Barkley The Dog Doesn’t Really Like His New Socks…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕