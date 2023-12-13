UN General Assembly Demands Humanitarian Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War

The United Nations demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after the general assembly backs the move. The US, Israel, and eight other countries vote against the draft resolution.
Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for hostage release is in final stagesA Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a multi-day pause in hostilities is in its "final stages" and is "closer than it has ever been," a source briefed on the talks has said. The deal brokers the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli custody, the source said.
Hamas Chief Says Truce Agreement with Israel NearThe chief of Hamas has stated that the Palestinian militant group is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, as the assault on Gaza continues. Negotiations are focused on the duration of the truce, aid delivery to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages.
Hostage release under Israel-Hamas truce delayedThe release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not happen before tomorrow, Israel's national security adviser and the US said, dashing hopes of relatives that some would be freed today.
