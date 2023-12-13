UN General Assembly Demands Humanitarian Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas War

The United Nations demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza after the general assembly backs the move. The US, Israel, and eight other countries vote against the draft resolution.





