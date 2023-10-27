UN due to vote on resolution to Middle East crisis

A vote on a resolution, proposed by the Jordanian mission and other Arab states, is expected to take place at 3pm New York Time (8pm Irish time).

The special emergency session of the General Assembly was convened after the Security Council failed to reach agreement on three separate resolutions. The General Assembly resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access to Gaza and protection of civilians will need a two-thirds majority of the member states present to pass.

Israel has objected strongly to the resolution, which the Israeli mission said"completely ignores the existence of Hamas and does not mention the terror organisation or the barbaric massacre it committed."Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told delegates that it was"outrageous" that Hamas was not mentioned in the text.The US envoy said they had co-sponsored an amendment to the resolution with Canada. headtopics.com

The wording of the amendment"condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas….the taking of hostages and calls for their immediate and unconditional release".Earlier, the envoy of the Egypt Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek told delegates that"silence over the basic rights of Palestinians under fire in Gaza is no longer an option."Denying people water had"no place in the 21st century. They are reminiscent of practices of the Middle Ages," he said.

The Irish Ambassador to the UN Fergal Mythen said Ireland unreservedly condemned the"heinous and barbaric acts of Hamas on 7th of October".Live updates: Aid trucks and medical team enter Gaza He said Ireland was gravely concerned about the situation in Gaza and particularly the impact of the conflict on children.The Ambassador of Qatar Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani heaped scorn on the Security Council for failing to act as did the EU Ambassador Olof Skoog. headtopics.com

